SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Sunny. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s Singles Semifinals: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat No. 3 Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2; No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas beat No. 6 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
105-3 — Nadal’s career record at the French Open after Djokovic beat him in the semifinals Friday night. Djokovic is responsible for two of those defeats; Robin Soderling is the only other man to beat Nadal in the tournament.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“You tell yourself, ‘No pressure,’ but there is a lot of pressure.” — Djokovic, on facing Nadal at Roland Garros.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports