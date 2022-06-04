French Open lookahead: Nadal seeks 22nd major, Ruud his 1st

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud will play each other in the French Open men’s final. Nadal seeks his 14th title at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall. Both would add to records he already owns. At 36, Nadal would be the oldest champion in French Open history. Ruud is 23 and appearing in his first major final, the first man from Norway to get that far in singles at any Grand Slam tournament. The two have never met in an official match but have played many practice sets against each other at Nadal’s tennis academy in Mallorca because Ruud has been training there for a few years. Ruud considers Nadal his idol and recalls watching the Spaniard’s past French Open finals on TV.