French Open lookahead: Nadal seeks 22nd major, Ruud his 1st

PARIS — LOOKAHEAD TO SUNDAY
SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Chance of rain. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Women’s Singles Final: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat No. 18 Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3.
Men’s Doubles Final: Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer beat Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
35 — Consecutive victories for Iga Swiatek, surpassing Serena Williams’ best unbeaten run of 34 and equaling Venus Williams for the longest this century.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“The best thing I can learn from him is how he’s cool about what’s going on around him. Because sometimes in our heads, I think many players are overanalyzing everything. We treat those finals as something that ... if we are going to lose, suddenly our life is bad. I feel like all these great champions, they kind of accept that they may lose.” — Iga Swiatek, two-time French Open champion, discussing what she can learn from Rafael Nadal, who will try to win his 14th title at Roland Garros on Sunday.
