French Open lookahead: Pegula vs. Swiatek in quarterfinals

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek takes a 32-match winning streak into her quarterfinal against 11th-seeded Jessica Pegula of the United States. Swiatek won the 2020 French Open, while Pegula is attempting to reach the first Grand Slam final of her career. The other women’s quarterfinal is between two Russians: No. 20 Daria Kasatkina and No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova. The two men’s quarterfinals are No. 7 Andrey Rublev vs. No. 20 Marin Cilic, and No. 8 Casper Ruud vs. Holger Rune. Cilic won the 2014 U.S. Open and is the only player left on the bottom half of the men’s bracket who has been to a Grand Slam semifinal.