FRIDAY’S FORECAST
Rain. High of 71 degrees Fahrenheit (22 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Mostly cloudy. High of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius).
THURSDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Second Round: Magda Linette beat No. 1 Ash Barty 6-1, 2-2, ret.; No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat Hailey Baptiste 7-5, 6-3; No. 5 Elina Svitolina beat Ann Li 6-0, 6-4; No. 8 Iga Swiatek beat Rebecca Peterson 6-1, 6-1; Sloane Stephens beat No. 9 Karolina Pliskova 7-5, 6-1; No. 13 Jennifer Brady beat Fiona Ferro 6-4, 2-6, 7-5; No. 24 Coco Gauff beat Wang Qiang 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Men’s Second Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 8 Roger Federer beat Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-2; No. 9 Matteo Berrettini beat Federico Coria 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 10 Diego Schwartzman beat Aljaz Bedene 6-4, 6-2, 6-4; No. 18 Jannik Sinner beat Gianluca Mager 6-1, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
Three — number of times in the professional era that the top two seeded women departed in the first two rounds at Roland Garros, as happened this week.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“How many matches have I played recently? Not many, so I didn’t have rhythm.” — Roger Federer to the chair umpire, after receiving a time violation for not being ready to receive serve quickly enough.
