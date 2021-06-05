SUNDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy. High of 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S WEATHER
Cloudy. High of 70 degrees Fahrenheit (21 Celsius).
SATURDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 4 Sofia Kenin beat No. 28 Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Barbora Krejcikova beat No. 5 Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-2; No. 8 Iga Swiatek beat No. 30 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 6-0; Sloane Stephens beat No. 18 Karolina Muchova 6-3, 7-5;
Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Ricardas Birankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 Rafael Nadal beat Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-3, 6-3; No. 18 Jannik Sinner beat Mikael Ymer 6-1, 7-5, 6-3; Lorenzo Musetti beat Marco Cecchinato 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
12 — Consecutive years Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round at Roland Garros. That is a men’s record in the professional era, breaking the previous mark of 11 he shared with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“Well, for sure, when you’re winning too easily, sometimes you have thoughts that, ‘Hey, if I’m leading 3-0, I’m going to win this set easily, and you kind of take everything for granted. It’s, like, natural. But I’m trying not to do that when I’m leading.” — Iga Swiatek, the 2020 French Open champion, who has won 20 sets in a row at Roland Garros.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports