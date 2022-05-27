French Open lookahead: Swiatek, Medvedev, Tsitsipas on court

PARIS — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY
SATURDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 68 degrees Fahrenheit (20 Celsius).
FRIDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Third Round: No. 17 Leylah Fernandez beat No. 14 Belinda Bencic 7-5, 3-6, 7-5; No. 23 Jil Teichmann beat No. 15 Victoria Azarenka 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5); No. 18 Coco Gauff beat Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 6-4; Aliaksandra Sasnovich beat No. 21 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 7-6 (5); No. 27 Amanda Anisimova beat Karolina Muchova 6-7 (7), 6-2, 3-0 retired; No. 31 Elise Mertens beat Varvara Gracheva 6-2; 6-3; Sloane Stephens beat Diane Parry 6-2, 6-3; Martina Trevisan beat Daria Saville 6-3, 6-4.
Men’s Third Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 Alexander Zverev beat Brandon Nakashima 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-6 (5); No. 5 Rafael Nadal beat Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz beat No. 27 Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2; No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5; No. 21 Karen Khachanov beat No. 10 Cameron Norrie 6-2, 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.
STAT OF THE DAY
Zero, 23 — Number of sets and number of games dropped by both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal through three matches so far. If they each win one more match, they would face each other in the quarterfinals next week.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I always told my dad that if I injure my left arm, I was going to play with my right arm, no problem.” — 2021 U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez, who plays tennis left-handed but says she was born ambidextrous.
