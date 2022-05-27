French Open lookahead: Swiatek, Medvedev, Tsitsipas on court

No. 1 Iga Swiatek tries to extend her 30-match winning streak as third-round matches continue on Day 7 at the French Open. Swiatek faces 95th-ranked Danka Kovinic at Court Philippe Chatrier. The 20-year-old Polish player has the longest winning streak in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in 2013. No. 3 Paula Badosa takes on No. 29 Veronika Kudermetova at Court Suzanne Lenglen. No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka faces No. 28 Camila Giorgi. In the men’s draw, No. 2 Daniil Medvedev looks to advance against Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia. The Russian is getting more comfortable on the Roland Garros clay. He reached the quarterfinals last year after four consecutive first-round exits. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas faces Swedish player Mikael Ymer. Tsitsipas was the runner-up a year ago.