French Open Lookahead: Swiatek, Nadal, Djokovic on Day 2

The second day at Roland Garros features quite a lineup in Court Philippe Chatrier, with matches involving No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek and defending champion Barbora Krejickova getting things started in the afternoon. They’ll be followed into the main stadium by 13-time champion Rafael Nadal. And Novak Djokovic will wrap things up in the night session as he opens defense of his 2021 title as the No. 1 seed. It’s a good thing Chatrier now has a retractable roof, because there is plenty of rain in the forecast. Other big names in action on other courts include reigning U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka, who faces the woman who beat her at the Australian Open in January, American Amanda Anisimova.