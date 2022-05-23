French Open Lookahead: Tsitsipas, Badosa in 1st-round action

PARIS — LOOKAHEAD TO TUESDAY
TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Cloudy with a chance of rain. High of 64 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius).
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s First Round: No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0; Diane Parry beat No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova 1-6, 6-2, 6-3; No. 12 Emma Raducanu beat Linda Noskova 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1; No. 27 Amanda Ansimova beat Naomi Osaka 7-5, 6-4.
Men’s First Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0; Rafael Nadal beat Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-2, 6-2; Corentin Moutet beat Stan Wawrinka 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
STAT OF THE DAY
7 — The total number of times across all Grand Slam tournaments in the Open era, which began in 1968, that the reigning women’s singles champion from one year lost in the first round the following year. Barbora Krejcikova was unseeded when she won the French Open in 2021. She was seeded No. 2 when she exited in the first round in 2022.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“I want people to understand that war is terrible and there is nothing worse in this world than a war. I think when it’s not in your country, you don’t really understand how terrible it is.” — Lesia Tsurenko, a Ukrainian tennis player, speaking about Russia’s invasion.
