French Open Lookahead: Tsitsipas, Badosa in 1st-round action

The top two men on the bottom half of the French Open draw finally get their tournament started on Day Three. Second-seeded Daniil Medvedev, the reigning U.S. Open champion who recently returned to the tour after hernia surgery, opens the morning in Court Suzanne Lenglen against Facundo Bagnis. At at the other end of the schedule, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros a year ago, closes the action in Court Philippe Chatrier with a night session matchup with Lorenzo Musetti. Both Tsitsipas and Musetti took two-sets-to-none leads against Djokovic at the 2021 French Open before losing to him. Among the leading women in action as the first round wraps up are No. 3 seed Paula Badosa, who faces France’s Fiona Ferro in Chatrier, and two-time major runner-up Karolina Pliskova, who meets France’s Tessah Andrianjafitrimo in Court Simonne Mathieu.