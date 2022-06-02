French Open updates | Swiatek faces Kasatkina in semifinals

PARIS — The Latest on the French Open tennis tournament (all times local):
The 21-year-old Polish player won the 2020 French Open. Kasatkina has never reached a final at a Grand Slam tournament.
Later, 18-year-old Coco Gauff of the United States will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.
But first up on Court Philippe Chatrier is the mixed doubles final. The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof face Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen.
