French Open updates | Pliskova is 6th top-10 woman to lose

PARIS — The Latest on the French Open Grand Slam tennis tournament (all times local): 12:35 p.m. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova has lost in the second round at Roland Garros to a French wild-card entry making her debut in any Grand Slam tournament. The 227th-ranked Leolia Jeanjean’s 6-2, 6-2 victory over the eighth-seeded Pliskova means that six of the top 10 women in the seedings at the French Open already are gone before the second round is completed.

Pliskova joins No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova, No. 4 Maria Sakkari, No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, No. 6 Ons Jabeur and No. 10 Garbiñe Muguruza on the way out.

The remaining four women in the top 10 are scheduled to play Thursday: No. 1 Iga Swiatek, No. 3 Paola Badosa, No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka and No. 9 Danielle Collins.

Pliskova has been ranked No. 1 and was the runner-up at Wimbledon last year and the U.S. Open in 2016. She also has reached the semifinals at the other two major tournaments. That includes at the French Open in 2017.

Jeanjean is a 26-year-old from Montpellier. She trailed 2-1 at the start Thursday before winning nine consecutive games to take the opening set and grab a 4-0 lead in the second.

Pliskova made 28 unforced errors and was broken in half of her eight service games.

11 a..m.

Iga Swiatek is ranked No. 1 and seeded No. 1 at the French Open and she is putting her 29-match winning streak on the line in the second round on Day 5 of the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek’s run is the longest in women’s tennis since Serena Williams won 34 in a row in 2013.

The 20-year-old Polish player faces 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States on Thursday.

Other women in action as the second round concludes include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, two-time major champion Simona Halep and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova.

Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and 2021 French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas are the top men on Thursday’s schedule on a cloudy, chilly day in Paris.

