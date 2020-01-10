The Tennis Integrity Unit said the start of the ban was backdated to July 11 last year, adding the 25-year-old Kanar is “prohibited from competing in, or attending, any sanctioned event organised or recognised by the governing bodies of the sport for the duration of the ban.”
Kanar, who is currently ranked No. 1,494 in singles, had a career-best ranking of No. 427 in January last year.
