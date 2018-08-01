Benoit Paire of France smashes his tennis racket after loosing to Marcos Baghdatis of Cyprus during the first round of the Citi Open tennis tournament, Tuesday, July 31, 2018, in Washington. Baghdatis 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — French tennis player Benoit Paire’s racket-breaking tantrum at the Citi Open cost him $16,500 in fines levied by the ATP — more than twice his prize money at the tournament.

A tour spokesman said Wednesday that Paire was docked for unsportsmanlike conduct, audible obscenity and a lack of best efforts.

Paire repeatedly spiked and threw rackets late in his 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 first-round loss to Marcos Baghdatis on Tuesday night.

By the end, Paire didn’t even try to put balls in play and was booed off the court by spectators.

First-round losers at the hard-court tournament receive $7,130.

