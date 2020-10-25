“Tennis is completely crazy sometimes,” said Humbert. “It is one of my biggest wins. I am super happy to win my second title this year against a really great player.”
Humbert became the third Frenchman to win the title at the indoor hard-court event, following in the footsteps of Richard Gasquet and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
The 38th-ranked Humbert, who claimed his first title in January in Auckland, hit several forehand winners in a dominant first set and his aggressive play paid dividends in the the second set tiebreaker. Humbert converted his first match point with a forehand volley.
“I think I played very nicely on key points,” he said. “I am super proud of myself.”
