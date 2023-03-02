Fritz, Paul to face off in all-American semi at Mexican Open

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Taylor Fritz defeated fellow American Francis Tiafoe 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday night to advance to the semifinal round of the Mexican Open.
The winner of the Fritz-Paul match will become the third American to reach the Mexican final. Besides Fritz, Sam Querrey won the tournament in 2017.
Fritz is in his second semifinal of the season and is trying to capture his second title after winning at Delray Beach.
In the other side of the bracket, Alex De Minaur breezed past Taro Daniel 6-2, 6-2 to reach the semifinals.
The eighth-seeded Australian will play the winner of the match between Matteo Berrettini and Hulger Rune.
