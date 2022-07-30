Garcia, Bogdan advance to meet in final of Poland Open

WARSAW, Poland — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-1, 6-2 at the Poland Open on Saturday to advance to her 12th career final, where she’ll face Ana Bogdan.
The former world No. 4 served six aces on a rainy day in Warsaw en route to her 17th win in her past 20 matches.
Bogdan reached her first career WTA final by defeating Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine 7-5, 7-5.
Garcia won their only previous encounter, beating the Romanian in the second round at Wimbledon in 2017.
