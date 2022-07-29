Garcia ends Swiatek's winning streak on clay

WARSAW, Poland — Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia advanced Friday to the semifinals of the Poland Open after ending the clay-court winning streak of top-ranked Iga Swiatek at 18 matches.
France’s Garcia set up a semifinal match against 10th-seeded Jasmine Paolini. The Italian rallied 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 to beat Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.
Lucky loser Kateryna Baindl rebounded from a set down to upset eighth-seeded Petra Martic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Ukrainian next faces Ana Bogdan of Romania who outclassed another lucky loser, Brazilian Laura Pigossi, 6-1, 6-1.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports