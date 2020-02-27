His next adversary will be Brazilian Thiago Wild, who earlier topped fifth-seeded Juan Ignácio Londero of Argentina 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Third-seeded Albert Ramos Vinolas of Spain and No. 8 Thiago Monteiro of Brazil will face off in another quarterfinal.
Vinolas beat Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas 7-6 (3), 6-2, and Monteiro overcame Spaniard Roberto Carballés Baena 6-1, 6-4.
