Garín, the Rio Open winner Sunday, left the court looking upset after one hour of play as local fans clapped.
The Chilean had also struggled with back pain in his round-of-16 win against Spain’s Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Norway’s Casper Ruud and Spain’s Albert Ramos Vinolas will meet in the other semifinal.
The second-seeded Ruud topped Federico Delbonis of Argentina 7-5, 7-5, and the third-seeded Vinolas eliminated Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 6-4. ___
