Gasanova wrapped up the win on her first match point with another break at 6-5. She next plays Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine.
No. 5 Ajla Tomljanovic also came from 5-3 down in the final set to win her match against Anastasia Potapova of Russia, 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
Also advancing were German players Mona Barthel and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Ana Bogdan of Romania, and Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine.
Former No. 1 Simona Halep is the top-seeded player at the indoor event.
