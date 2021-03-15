French compatriot Jeremy Chardy recovered from a set down to upset the ninth-seeded Alex de Minaur 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Marton Fucsovics also had to rally to overcome Canada’s Vasek Pospisil 2-6, 7-5, 6-4. The Hungarian player will play the sixth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta next.
German player Jan-Lennard Struff defeated Mikhail Kukushkin 6-3, 6-2 for a second-round match against the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov.
Qualifiers Lloyd Harris and Emil Ruusuvuori also progressed. Harris’ reward for beating Christopher O’Connell 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1 is a match against top seed Dominic Thiem, and Ruusuvuori defeated Jordan Thompson 6-3, 7-6 (5) for a meeting with the second-seeded Andrey Rublev.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain beat John Millman 6-4, 6-4, while there were also wins for Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and Aljaz Bedene.
