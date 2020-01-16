The winner of the Gauff-Williams match could meet Osaka in the third round and 23-time major winner Serena Williams in the quarterfinals. Serena Williams is coming off a victory in the ASB Classic in Auckland, her first title since her victory at the 2017 Australian Open and her time off the tour to have her daughter. Osaka has a first-round match against Marie Bouzkova and eighth-seeded Serena Williams opens against Anastasia Potapova.