Tears welled in Giorgi’s eyes as she broke Pliskova’s serve to close out the match.
The Italian took out No. 9 seed Elise Mertens in the first round, No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova in the round of 16 and No. 15 seed Coco Gauff in the quarterfinals.
She seized the momentum Sunday by breaking Pliskova’s serve to go up 4-3 in the first set, a result that led Pliskova to throw her racket to the court.
Pliskova was playing in her first tournament since a three-set loss to top-ranked Ash Barty in the Wimbledon final.
