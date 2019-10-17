LUXEMBOURG — Defending champion Julia Goerges of Germany came from a set down to beat Sorana Cirstea 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 Thursday in the second round of the Luxembourg Open.

The second-seeded Goerges double-faulted to be broken in the final game of the first set but then broke for a 4-3 lead in the second before leveling the match. In the decider, it was Cirstea’s turn to double-fault on break point to hand Goerges a 5-4 lead. The German then saved two break points in the next game before converting her second match point.