In the quarterfinals, Goerges will face Olympic champion Monica Puig, after the Puerto Rican outlasted Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (6) in match that lasted 2 hours, 50 minutes.
Top-seeded Elise Mertens was eliminated, however, losing 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 to Jelena Ostapenko. Antonia Lottner advanced when fellow German Andrea Petkovic retired after losing the first set 6-1.
