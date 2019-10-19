The pair played together in doubles in 2017, but this will be the first singles final between them.

In doubles, American teenagers Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally won their second WTA tour title as a pairing, beating Kaitlyn Christian and Chile’s Alexa Guarachi, 6-2, 6-2.

Gauff lost in the first round of the singles tournament in Luxembourg, after winning her first WTA singles title in Linz, Austria, last week.

