“This is my fifth (title) and every tournament that I’ve won was very special,” Goffin said. “I had some opportunities. I’ve had matches (where) I had zero chance to win in the final. Sometimes you take it, sometimes not.”
The 30-year-old Goffin has now beaten Bautista Agut in four straight matches and leads him 4-2 overall.
Goffin hit 13 aces compared to seven for his opponent and proved stronger on second serve, winning 65% of points. Although Goffin dropped his own serve twice, he broke Bautista Agut four times and punished the Spaniard’s erratic second serve.
“You need to fight and I’m happy that it paid off at the end,” said the 15th-ranked Goffin, who had lost his two previous semifinals in Montpellier.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.