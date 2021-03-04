Fourth-seeded Kristina Mladenovic — Garcia’s doubles partner when they won the Fed Cup final in a decisive match two years ago — advanced 6-4, 6-2 against Margarita Gasparyan, breaking her Russian opponent’s serve four times.
She next faces seventh-seeded Paola Badosa of Spain, who won 6-2, 6-4 against unseeded Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland.
Clara Burel also advanced with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-0 win against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in a match where both struggled on serve, combining for 14 breaks and seven double-faults.
Burel, who had the only two aces of the match, will play second-seeded Fiona Ferro in an all-French match.
