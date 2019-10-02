In fan voting results released Wednesday, 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez finished second and nine-time Grand Slam doubles title winner Jonas Bjorkman was third. Martinez gets a 2% boost, Bjorkman 1%.

The other 2020 candidate is two-time French Open champion Sergi Bruguera.

The final results will be announced in January during the Australian Open. Induction is set for July 18.

