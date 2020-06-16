By Associated Press June 16, 2020 at 11:51 AM EDTNEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says U.S. Open tennis tournament can be held in New York without fans starting in August.Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy