FILE - In this May 28, 2016 file photo, a player’s shadow is pictured as he returns the ball during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris. Judicial officials say Thursday March 21, 2019 that French police have questioned another batch of players about their links to an alleged match-fixing syndicate suspected of paying out hundreds of thousands of euros (dollars) to fix low-level tennis matches. (Alastair Grant, File/Associated Press)

PARIS — Judicial officials say French police have questioned another batch of tennis players in a growing investigation into a match-fixing syndicate suspected of paying out hundreds of thousands of euros (dollars) to fix and then gamble on low-level matches.

The officials say seven French players were taken into custody this week and later released, taking the total number questioned in France so far to at least 17. An initial batch of four players was first questioned in January. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to publicly discuss the investigation.

The probe is being led by authorities in Belgium, where the syndicate’s suspected ringleader, an Armenian, is based. Belgian authorities say Grigor Sargsyan remains in custody in his home, monitored with an electronic bracelet.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.