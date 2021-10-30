Halep had to hold off a break point in the opening game but was in full control afterward, only conceding the first game of the second set when the 55th-ranked Kostyuk managed to hold serve.
The top-seeded Romanian is 3-0 against second-seeded Kontaveit and didn’t drop a set in those matches, including a 6-1, 6-1 win in the quarterfinals of last year’s Australian Open.
Halep, who is seeking her 23rd WTA title, has won a tournament in Romania twice before — in Bucharest on clay in 2014 and ‘16.
Kontaveit has won three tournaments this season, and four overall.
