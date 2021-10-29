Kostyuk will aim to reach her first career final when she plays Halep, who eased past fellow Romanian player Jacqueline Cristian 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2-seeded Anett Kontaveit also had a smooth path into the semifinals, beating Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-1 for her 13th straight indoor win, following titles in Ostrava and Moscow.
The win kept the second-seeded Estonian in the race for the season-ending WTA finals next month.
Kontaveit will play Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, who edged Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports