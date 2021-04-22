There was no sign of rust as Halep wrapped up her win over Vondrousova in less than an hour without facing a single break point. She plays either eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic or Ekaterina Alexandrova in the quarterfinals.
Karolina Pliskova hit 21 aces as she set up a meeting with top-ranked Ash Barty in the quarterfinals by beating former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3.
Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka swept past Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-4, 6-2. Sabalenka next faces Anett Kontaveit after the Estonian eliminated Sofia Kenin on Wednesday.
