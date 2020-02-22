Halep clinched her first title since 2019 Wimbledon against her rising Kazakh opponent.
Rybakina knocked out Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in earlier rounds, and was playing her fourth final of the young WTA season. She’s lost three of them.
Rybakina is projected to rise two spots to No. 17 in Monday’s rankings update.
Halep also won Dubai in 2015.
