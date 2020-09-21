The second-ranked Halep improved to 14-0 overall stretching back to February, when she won a title in Dubai. After the tour’s five-month break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Romanian returned by winning another trophy in Prague last month. She then skipped the U.S. Open because of travel and health concerns.
Later Monday, Novak Djokovic will face Diego Schwartzman in the men’s final.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
Andrew Dampf on Twitter: www.twitter.com/AndrewDampf
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.