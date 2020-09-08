The fifth-seeded British player laid on a towel on the side of the court before retiring from the match while trailing 3-2 in the first set.
There was no immediate announcement regarding the cause of the problem. Watson has exited in the first round of all four of her tournaments since the tennis season restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic, including a first-round loss to Johanna Konta last week at the U.S. Open.
The Istanbul tournament was originally scheduled for April.
