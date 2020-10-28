Juan Carlos Ferrero and Sergi Bruguera are also on the ballot in the player category.
Players need 75% support from the official voting group -- which includes tennis media and historians -- to be elected to the Hall, and the fan vote can help push someone over that threshold.
The inductees will be announced early next year and the enshrinement ceremony is scheduled for July.
