Also, Magda Linette defeated 18-year-old Chinese player Xiyu Wang 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
“It was too fast for me at the beginning. But I tried to stay close with her, playing point by point and waited for my chance,” Linette said.
The 42nd-ranked Pole will next face Patricia Maria Tig, who defeated fourth-seeded Saisai Zheng 6-4, 6-2.
___
More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.