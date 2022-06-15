Hurkacz beats Humbert in Halle, Medvedev wins opener

HALLE, Germany — Defending champion Ugo Humbert was eliminated from the Halle Open in the second round after losing to Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (5), 6-3 on Wednesday.

The fifth-seeded Hurkacz saved three of the four break points he faced. He will next play either Mackenzie McDonald or Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the grass-court tournament.