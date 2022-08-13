The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Hurkacz beats Ruud 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 in Montreal semifinals

By
August 13, 2022 at 5:44 p.m. EDT
Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz returns to Norway’s Casper Ruud during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
MONTREAL — Eighth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland beat fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the National Bank Open semifinals.

Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta faced Britain’s Daniel Evans in the night match.

