In any potential museum of sports parity, surely an egalitarian establishment, women’s tennis in 2019 would deserve a front-room exhibit. Not only has it managed to yield three different Grand Slam champions and six different Grand Slam finalists. Somehow, it has had 12 different Grand Slam semifinalists.

If it could forge a plausible final foursome of, say, No. 15-ranked Bianca Andreescu, No. 13 Aryna Sabalenka, No. 11 Anastasija Sevastova and No. 9 Madison Keys, none of whom has reached a Grand Slam semifinal this year, it could achieve a major parity wow.

Often, people arrive at sporting events hearing the reflexive assessment that anybody can win.

Here, it might even be true.

[Coco Gauff, looking unflappable in her U.S. Open debut, rallies to a three-set win]

“I feel we are very equal, like, level,” said Simona Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion whose first-round match with No. 135 Nicole Gibbs presented the customary complications of a sport where the 100th-best player is so much better than the 100th-best player of, say, five years ago. “Everyone can win any tournament, even the Grand Slams.”

The final Grand Slam of the 2010s is barely underway, and already some bright lights have met with switch-offs in parity central as usual. No. 14-ranked Angelique Kerber, reliable winner of three Grand Slams combined in 2016 and 2018, left right away on Monday, to No. 54 Kristina Mladenovic. No. 25 Garbine Muguruza, winner of Grand Slams in 2016 (French Open) and 2017 (Wimbledon), left on Tuesday, having run across No. 36 Alison Riske of the United States, stormed through the first set and lost 2-6, 6-1, 6-3. No. 10 Sloane Stephens, the 2017 champion here, just switched coaches back to her coach of back then, then found herself in Arthur Ashe Stadium against No. 127 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia, then found herself gone 84 minutes later, 6-3, 6-4.

Meanwhile, No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 2 Rafael Nadal and No. 3 Roger Federer cruised on through on a men’s tour which could not contrast more. Federer loses a set to India’s impressive Sumit Nagal in his opener Monday night, and it’s news. The big three have hogged eight of the 12 grand slam semifinal spots in 2019 .

For the decade, a paltry and regal six men have won the 39 Slams so far, with seven more men managing to writhe through to become beaten finalists. Among the women, those numbers are 18 and 13. Given that the sport in the 2010s very much has included the Serena Williams dynasty, those numbers seem even more striking. Without Williams, the hodgepodge would be more of a hodgepodge.

Riske, 29, and Muguruza, 25, played opposite each other Tuesday, then spoke similarly of the overriding factor: a deepening depth. It seems the planet continues to produce more humans, thus more girls, thus more heartless ball-maulers ready to dock your ranking.

[Serena Williams makes quick work of Maria Sharapova on opening night of the U.S. Open]

“I think everyone that’s playing these Grand Slams, I think everyone can beat everyone,” said Riske, who toppled French Open champion Ashleigh Barty on the way to a stern Wimbledon quarterfinal loss to Serena Williams. “And that’s something I think when I first started out, maybe that wasn’t necessarily the case. I feel like the young generation that has, you know, made a presence on the tour, I feel like they’re getting younger and younger and really making statements. I think it’s really cool, and I think it does say a lot about the depth of the sport.”

Said Muguruza, the world’s No. 1 player only two years ago who just endured a Grand Slam year of fourth round, fourth round, first round, and first round, “Yeah, I mean, before, I remember even not that long ago, a few years ago, it was different. You know, you had a difference between the top players and not top players. Now you feel like if you’re not one hundred percent every day, you know, matches like today, you know, opponents are playing just great. Yeah, it’s much more equal, definitely.”

Asked if she might rediscover the recipe, “If I would know the recipe, believe me, I would do it all the time. I did perform at a very high level of tennis. It’s very difficult to perform that. And like we were talking before, I feel like now everybody is playing great. You know, I feel like I come to the U.S. Open and you feel all the girls can win and they’re playing incredible. Everybody is a threat. Yeah, I mean, that’s really the difference now.”

Now, it takes a keen brain to comprehend all the biographies, the possibilities and the prodigies.

Naomi Osaka, 21, who had never reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal until last year’s U.S. Open but who clearly had promising talent, won that U.S. Open and then the 2019 Australian Open. She reached No. 1 in the world.

By March, along came the fresh threat of Andreescu, still 19 and ranked No. 15. She showed a knack for toppling top players, won the near-Slams at Indian Wells and Toronto and emerged as a hip pick to win here. On Tuesday she won briskly against American qualifier Katie Volynets and said of her confidence across the last 12 months, “I think it skyrocketed.” That always mattered, but maybe now it matters more than ever, in a world of vast talent and small margins.

By July, along came Coco Gauff, still 15, not yet even 15-and-a-half. While it’s too soon to make forecasts for her, she does demonstrate how the future rushes in.

Meanwhile Osaka, having reached No. 1, had something of a swoon, departing Roland Garros in the third round and Wimbledon in the first. Such swoons have grown ever more understandable as a sport threatens to set fresh standards in the everlasting human pursuit of parity.

“Plot twist,” Osaka said of her post-Australia season. “But the kind of plot twist that makes you want to keep reading it.”