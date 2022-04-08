Isner hits Houston-record 38 aces to reach quarters on clay

HOUSTON — John Isner erased a match point and hit a tournament-record 38 aces during a 6-7 (1), 7-6 (4), 6-3 comeback victory over Steve Johnson at the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship on Thursday night.

Isner, who won the title in 2013, is one of five Americans in the quarterfinals, tying the most at the event since it moved to Houston in 2001.