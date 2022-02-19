“I had two match points in the second set, but Thiago was strong,” the sixth-ranked Berrettini said, remembering of a moment of the match that took place seven hours before he could play the last points. “Here I am near midnight, playing. You have to be strong mentally.”
Berrettini’s adversary will be Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who beat Argenina’s Federico Delbonis 6-4, 7-6 (1) after several interruptions due to rain.
Rain forced organizers to postpone all quarterfinal clashes for Saturday. Besides the Berrettini-Alcaraz clash, Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman will face Spain’s Pablo Andujar, Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic will play Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo, and Italy’s Fabio Fognini will take on Argentina’s Federico Coria.
