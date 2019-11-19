Aisam-ul-Haq, Pakistan’s top player, expressed his disappointment after India refused to play in Islamabad. He now says he will not play in Kazakhstan.
India last traveled to Pakistan for the Davis Cup in 1964 and went on to win 4-0. Pakistan last visited India in 2006, losing 3-2 in Mumbai.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD