Ivanisevic, a serve-and-volley specialist from Croatia, won the 2001 title at the All England Club as a wild-card entry.
Martinez, a baseliner from Spain, was the 1994 champion at Wimbledon.
Both reached No. 2 in the rankings and won multiple Olympic medals.
Ivanisevic helps coach Novak Djokovic, while Martinez works with Garbiñe Muguruza.
___
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.