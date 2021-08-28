Max Mirnyi was the last Belarusian winner — in 2003 at Rotterdam
Ivashka lost only one set in six tournament matches, with that one coming in the second round. He beat top-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinals.
Ivashka held serve throughout the final while breaking Ymer three times.
The 22-year-old Ymer, ranked 90th, was the first player from Sweden to reach an ATP Tour singles final since 2011.
The hard-court tournament is a tune-up event for the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam tournament that starts Monday in New York.
