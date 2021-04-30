The 24-year-old Zverev had been going for his third title in his seventh appearance in Munich after winning the tournament in 2017 and ‘18. The German first competed in 2014 when he was 17.
Ivashka plays another German, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the semifinals.
Struff defeated fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (3).
In the other quarterfinals, John Millman faced Casper Ruud later Friday and Nikoloz Basilashvili played Norbert Gombos
___
