Jabeur beat Watson 6-3, 6-3 a few hours after dispatching Anastasia Potapova of Russia 6-4, 6-0.
In the final, Jabeur will face CoCo Vandeweghe of the United States or fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.
The four quarterfinals were rained out Friday.
Watson advanced to the semifinals by upsetting third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia 6-4, 6-2. The last British woman to reach the semifinals was Jo Durie in 1992.
Vandeweghe reached the last four by defeating eighth-seeded Czech player Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-4. Kasatkina topped another Czech, Tereza Martincova, 6-4, 2-6, 6-0.
Vandeweghe, a former top 10 player, reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2017 and twice has been a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports