“I felt a bit of pressure playing with Venus. I just wanted to — not put on a good show or anything — I really wanted to win. Like, I’ve never really wanted to win a mixed doubles or a doubles match that much before. I was really trying hard,” Kyrgios said. “It was just a lot of fun. She’s iconic to the sport and she’s an absolute legend. She’ll go down as one of the greatest players ever to pick up a racquet when it’s all said and done.”