Home favorite Jarry beats Etcheverry for Chile Open title

SANTIAGO, Chile — Home crowd favorite Nicolas Jarry beat Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 6-2 to clinch the Chile Open final on Sunday, his first title at the elite level since 2019.
“It is really unbelievable, it means a lot to me, specially doing it for the two weeks in a row,” Jarry said. “Winning the second tiebreaker was very important emotionally.”
Jarry and Etcheverry had met only once previously, in the first round at Cordoba last year, which the Argentine won in three sets.
