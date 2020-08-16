Brady, a 25-year-old American who began the week ranked 49th, did not drop a set throughout the hard-court tournament and ceded only 24 games in all. It was a perfect way to prepare for the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 31 in New York.
Against Teichmann, a 23-year-old from Switzerland, Brady had trouble with her serve, one of her biggest assets, and put only 33% of first serves in play during the first set.
After one double-fault, Brady slapped her left thigh with her left palm three times. After another, she exclaimed: “I’ve never missed this many first serves! I don’t get it!”
But at 3-all in the first set, she saved four break points, then earned the first break of the match in the next game to lead 5-3 when the 63rd-ranked Teichmann shanked a forehand.
That was part of a stretch where Brady punished any mid-court ball from Teichmann with powerful groundstrokes and went up by a set and 2-0 in the second.
Brady, who is based in Florida, reached her first tour-level final by eliminating 16-year-old American Coco Gauff in Saturday’s semifinals.
Teichmann already owns two WTA titles, both won last year on clay courts.
